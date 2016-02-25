Darlington County Sheriff's officers seize drugs, arrest suspect

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office's Drug Enforcement Unit seized approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine and over 6.5 grams of marijuana on Thursday, and arrested a Hartsville man on several charges.

According to information on the DCSO’s Facebook page, Tommie Leatch, 63, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

The arrest and drug seizure occurred after law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence on Tuskeegee Street in Hartsville.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.