Taste of the MarshWalk continues Sunday

The Third Annual Taste of the MarshWalk is this weekend in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Ruby Durham)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Third Annual Taste of the MarshWalk was held this Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk.

Each year it has grown, and the local event staff said with certain twists to this year’s event, they don't expect anything to change.

“This Third Annual Taste of the MarshWalk is going to amaze,” said MarshWalk event coordinator Nicolette Cromer.

Starting Saturday morning, attendees will have the chance to try samples from different MarshWalk restaurants and check out handmade goods from local vendors. Admission is free.

Event coordinators said that this weekend’s event has so much buzz that there is still a waiting list for local vendors.

While food samples are the big draw for Taste of the MarshWalk, Cromer wants to remind attendees there's much more to this event than just delicious culinary delicacies.

"It’s not just about the food. That is the highlight, but it’s also going to be about all these amazing local artists," said Cromer. “We have someone coming with an awesome coffee truck and there will be kid bounce houses to make for a full weekend family event.”

Also for the kids are face painting, and camel and pony rides.

Although the Taste of the MarshWalk is a relatively new event, more than 50 vendors are already signed up to complement the seven restaurants.

To get more information on the MarshWalk, visit the Facebook page here.

