Sun Fun Festival returning to Myrtle Beach in 2016

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After five years away, the Sun Fun Festival will return to Myrtle Beach this summer.

The 2016 Sun Fun Festival will take place June 3 through June 5, according to an announcement made Thursday night by members of the Oceanfront Merchants Association. The majority of the events will be held in Plyler Park, located near Eighth Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Buz Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove located off Ocean Boulevard, said his father started the Sun Fun Festival back in the early 50s. Today, he's proud to help bring the once beloved festival back to life.

"It'll bring more people to the beach at an earlier part of the year, and we feel sure that that will be a big plus," said Plyler.

Many of the activities from the previous festivals will make a comeback, including beach concerts, shag contests, parades and games for the kids.

Myrtle Beach City Councilman Randal Wallace also attended Thursday's event. He said he was blown away when he first heard the big news.

"This was a really great, wonderful surprise to have them announce that the Sun Fun Festival was coming back because it was such an important part of the history of Myrtle Beach and kicking off our summers really since I was a little kid. So, to have it coming back, I can't begin to say how happy I am," said Wallace.

Organizers will work with The Native Sons Salt Games, which are also taking place that weekend in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The inaugural Sun Fun Festival was held in 1951. Past organizers stopped having the event after 2011 because it was no longer sustainable.

