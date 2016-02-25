Florence deputies search for armed robbery suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a store in the Lake City area on Wednesday.

At approximately at 4:50 p.m. the suspect went into a store located at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and the Johnsonville Highway, according to reports. He then demanded money from the store’s owner at gunpoint.

The suspect fled from the scene by foot with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators conducted a manhunt, but he had already fled from the store, officials said.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a blue or black sweat shirt jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

FSCO is asking that anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to contact Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

