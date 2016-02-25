WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton holds rally in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton holds rally in Florence

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is speaking live now to supporters at a rally at a church in Florence.

MOBILE USERS - Tap here to watch live.

Clinton is speaking at the Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence. 

The Democratic Primary will take place on Feb. 27 in South Carolina. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly