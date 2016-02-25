2 men arrested minutes after armed robbery reported in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested minutes after an alleged armed robbery in Darlington Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Oak Street at about 8:43 p.m., and were able to identify the two suspects: Christopher C. Welch and Ryan S. Yarborough, both of Darlington, the release states.

Both men were apprehended within minutes of the incident and were taken to the Darlington County Detention Center without incident, officials stated.

“Our patrol officers did an exceptional job of getting to the scene as soon as possible and clearing the incident almost immediately,” Chief Watson said in the news release. “I am extremely proud of our investigations unit and patrol units for the swift and efficient manner in which they handled this matter. The important thing is that it was completed with no one being injured especially the victim of this incident. The victim did an exceptional job of staying calm and providing officers with the needed information to arrest the offenders.”

The two suspects were are charged with a single count of attempted armed robbery and were arraigned Thursday morning, according to Chief Watson. They are being held on a $30,000 cash bond or a $60,000 surety bond.

No other arrests are expected in connection with this case, the release states.

