Parody news site posts fake story about ‘Trump Twins’ born in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No, a Myrtle Beach woman did not name her newborn twins "Donald" and "Trump."

A fake news article that is being widely shared on social media is falsely reporting that two twin boys born in Myrtle Beach this week were named “Donald” and “Trump” after the current front runner in the race for the Republican nomination for president.

The article, dated February 20, comes from the WorldNewsDailyReport.com, which includes the following disclaimer on its site: “WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.”

The article claims that Latifa and Damian Huxley gave birth Saturday to Donald and Trump Huxley at the Grand Strand Medical Center.

However, the images used in the fake story appear to be taken from a 2013 article about the home birth of twins Kennedi and Kamari on the website PregnancyBeat.com.

Myrtle Beach was previously featured in a hoax article in 2015 that falsely reported that two black teenagers were beaten to death by white supremacists. This hoax article prompted calls to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who posted to social media a statement about the fake story.

