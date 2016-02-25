FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much quieter weather begins today

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)

Calm weather expected over the next few days.

We bring the excitement of the weather back down to reality today. Breezy northwest winds could gust to 40mph and that's what is ushering in cooler air. Highs today will be running about 15-20° below where we were yesterday. We will top out in the mid 50s. Overnight we fall in to the mid 30s with clearing skies.

Friday and Saturday we remain in the lower to mid 50s for highs with sunny skies. We then begin to watch temperatures moderate back into the 60s by Sunday and into next week.

The next seven days is looking dry and mainly clear! The only threat for rain we have may move in Wednesday. With the dry conditions, the Waccamaw is having time to recede which is still in moderate flood stage.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

