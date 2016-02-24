17-year-old charged with murder for February shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of a man found shot and run over on Poole Street in Hartsville on February 25.

Officers arrested Gregorio Brunson on warrants for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, for the shooting death of 35-year-old Chance Polson, according to a news release from Hartsville Police.

Polson was shot in the head before being run over, according to the county coroner’s office. The driver of the vehicle that ran over Polson has been cooperating with police and has not been charged with a crime, the release stated.

"We're not looking at the driver," said Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department.

Brunson was arrested as part of a special operation conducted in an effort to combat violence involving firearms in Hartsville, the release states. Officers made six other arrests:

Marquis Hixon – Open Container

Justine Peterson – Simple Possession of Marijuana

Kaelin Brunson – Simple Possession of Marijuana

Jelonta Bacote – Simple Possession of Marijuana. Officer also served two bench warrants on Jelonta Bacote, both for Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Devon Nickelson – Simple Possession of Marijuana

Damian White – Simple Possession of Marijuana

Brunson was taken to the Darlington County Detention Center to await bond, according to officials.

