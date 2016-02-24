Review of Wednesday's severe weather forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With all of the attention given to today's severe weather forecast, we feel it's only fair to see how the forecast stood up to what actually happened.

Check out the region-by-region graphics we presented starting Tuesday. You'll see our forecast on the top, and what actually happened on the bottom.



We targeted Scotland and Robeson counties as having the highest chance of seeing tornadoes and a very high chance of damaging winds. Robeson County was placed under a tornado warning three times during the day. Damage assessments will be completed on Thursday, but initial reports indicate a possible tornado in several areas of the county. Two people were injured when their mobile home flipped over twice. There were also reports of large hail and very strong winds, including a wind gust of 53 mph in Lumberton and 45 mph in Laurinburg.



Across the Pee Dee, we had the risk of a tornado at 20 percent. Thankfully, no tornadoes were reported, but the forecast of strong winds turned out very well.

Official wind gusts reached as high as 46 mph in Bennettsville and Florence, 45 mph in Marion and 43 mph in Hartsville. Sadly, a man was killed in Darlington County when a tree fell on him. Damage was reported to a hangar at the Hartsville Airport. A barn and abandoned building in Hartsville also lost their roof. Large trees were blown down in Marion County knocking out power. In Marlboro County, trees have been reported down across the county along with scattered power outages.



The forecast for Horry and Georgetown Counties only included a 5 percent tornado risk and a 50 percent chance of damaging winds. Thankfully, cooler temperatures from off the ocean kept the atmosphere more stable for much of the day. Nonetheless, wind gusts reached as high as 45 to 50 mph including an official gust of 46 mph in North Myrtle Beach. There were several reports of trees down along with a report of a carport and mobile home being damaged.

