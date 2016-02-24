Horry County Fire Rescue boosts staff for possible storm damage

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - With Wednesday's threat of severe weather, Horry County firefighters boosted their staff and upped the number of brush trucks in the area.

Fire rescues had four special units and four brush trucks ready to go if needed, along with crews that are qualified on running chains. Firefighters also got smaller engine trucks into position, as they are easier to get around potentially damaged areas.

Department spokesman Brian Van Aernem said while they expected the storm to blow through, if there had been damage, crews would have assessed it and gotten things cleared and back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We're basically anticipating the potential of heavy winds,” said Van Aernem. “With the sustained winds, because the ground is so saturated and because it’s been so wet for so long we have the potential to have bigger trees and some trees down blocking the roadways.

Aernem added that they will not only clear the roads but they will send guys ahead of fire engines to make sure medical units get in areas in case of an emergency.

“If a storm does blow through, as soon as that storm is over we usually send our units out and they make an assessment of the area," said Aernem. "Then, they’ll call back to the chief or to the command staff at the EOC and say, 'Hey, these are our needs and this is what we will need to get the area up and running.'”