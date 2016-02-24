Severe weather leads to damage at Hartsville Airport

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday afternoon’s severe weather resulted in damage at the Hartsville Airport.

Darlington County Emergency Management Director Mac McDonald said heavy winds blew the roof off of one of the airport’s hangars and into another hangar.

The second hangar housed an aircraft, which was damaged, according to McDonald.

No one was injured, he added.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.