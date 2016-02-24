Political experts preview Saturday's Democratic Primary

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Political experts go over what, exactly, a win in South Carolina would mean for Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton ahead of Saturday's Democratic Presidential Primary.

Here in S.C., Hillary Clinton is holding a 57 percent to 33 percent lead over Sanders with likely voters. Though that difference is significant, WMBF News Political Expert Holley Tankersley says the differences are in the details.



“It's a difference between a wholesale radical change and change at the margin,” Tankersley said.



She added the Democratic candidates have really been able to detail their different policies.

Tankersley said Sanders' stance on a lot of the issues calls for more significant changes, while Clinton would make changes to policies already in place.

As for those seeming to back each candidate, Tankersley said there is starting to be a divide within democratic voters.

“Sen. Sanders seems to be energizing and attracting younger voters,” she explained. “On the other hand, traditional Democratic blocks like minority voters, black Americans, Hispanics, tend to be sticking with Secretary Clinton. That's one reason she performed so well in Nevada and is polling so far ahead in South Carolina.”



Tankersley said voters in S.C. know Hillary Clinton.

“They know her story, they know her as first lady, they know her as senator, they know her as secretary of state, and so she has the benefit of that name recognition,” sh explained.



As for Sanders, South Carolinians may not have known him before this race.

"And if they had, they probably didn't know much about his political background, his policy positions, his history," Tankersley said. "So, he has to tell his story the way that Secretary Clinton doesn't have to because we know that story for her.”

Though Tankersley doesn’t doubt Sanders is gaining significant support, she said, as of now, Clinton has more delegates.

“If she can perform very well here in South Carolina - a state that’s really designed for her in her appeal to broad array of potential voters - then she can go into Super Tuesday with a lot of that energy behind her and she may be able to close out this race,” Tankersley said.



Thirteen states will be voting in Super Tuesday on March 1, but first, these two candidates have to get through Saturday.

