2 injured after mobile home overturns twice in high wind near Maxton

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a mobile home they were in overturned twice due to strong winds in the Maxton, North Carolina area, authorities confirmed.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening when Maxton and Rowland fire crews were called to the mobile home off highway 501 south and highway 301 after the strong winds flipped it over.

One was trapped underneath the kitchen cabinets. Troy Hunt, Chief with the Maxton Southeastern Fire Rescue says, "We had to go in and actually open up, part of the trailer was already opened up so we went ahead and tore it open. She was standing up and we got her out first and we went in and moved all the cabinets and got the gentleman out of the structure... What was going through my mind was oh lord someone is trapped we need to work as fast as possible to work and free as soon as we can. It was still raining when we got here but it broke off, but it was still windy and we got them out safely.”

Melissa Bullard, a family friend got to the home right after it happened and saw her two friends still stuck inside. "Just terrified, because I didn’t know if they were hurt or what the extent of the damage was," says Bullard.

Hunt says his fire crew received the call just two minutes after a tornado warning was issued for the area. They could barely see the home from all the dark clouds and heavy rain and says that’s just how quickly the storm was moving.

“The closer we got down 501 toward Laurinburg we ran into the hail, the wind and we turned around to come back home. Just in the matter of moments a tree had fallen across the road, so its been terrible today," says Bullard.

Now, all of their belongings scattered outside of what’s left of their home. “In just a blink of an eye, something can happen, it really can. It’s sad," said Bullard.

Both homeowners were taken to the hospital right away. The husband has minor injuries, but his wife is at Carolina Med in Charlotte, North Carolina with a broken neck.

