Ohio man arrested in connection with Horry County car break-ins

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Following a police chase, an Ohio man was arrested Wednesday by Horry County police and charged in connection with several car break-ins.

Antonio Householder, 41, of Columbus, Ohio, has been charged with no driver’s license, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and breaking into motor vehicles, according to Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

The chase began after 3 a.m. Wednesday after a caller living off Stonebridge Drive called law enforcement to report a suspicious vehicle.

The neighborhood has been the scene of several recent vehicle break-ins, and officers in the area quickly spotted the vehicle and gave chase, Denis said.

The driver lost control and crashed into a ditch. He was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, a large amount of change and stolen property that can be linked to the Stonebridge neighborhood, according to Denis.

Householder is currently being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

