Marion County moves to OPCON 4

Marion County moves to OPCON 4

The Marion County Seal. (Source: marionsc.org) The Marion County Seal. (Source: marionsc.org)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marion County is the latest county to move to OPCON 4 in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday.

Marion County Emergency Management officials opened the Emergency Operations Center to help with response to the storms, if needed, according to a news release from the department.

The Marion County Government closed Wednesday at noon due to the severe weather.

