Little River bust nets over 200 marijuana plants

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Approximately 216 marijuana plants were seized by detectives with the Horry County Police Department during a Feb. 18 bust in Little River.

According to a press release, Michael David Spangler, 54, and Julie C. Branham, 46, both of Little River, were each charged with trafficking marijuana of 100 pounds or more.

Detectives with the HCPD executed a search warrant on a home in Lafayette Circle in Little Liver after obtaining information the residents were growing marijuana in the home.

In addition to the plants, detectives recovered two rifles, one handgun and an estimated 40 pounds of loose marijuana, the release stated.

