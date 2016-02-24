UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by falling tree branch in Darli - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by falling tree branch in Darlington County

The scene where the man was struck. (Source: Marla Branson) The scene where the man was struck. (Source: Marla Branson)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington County man has died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as Michael Gaines, Sr.

The victim was walking on Gilchrist Road in Darlington when a tree branch fell on him, according to David Kelly, who assisted the injured man and called 911 after the man was struck.

