Accident closes westbound lanes on Robert Edge Bridge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westbound lanes on Robert Edge Bridge at the Hwy 31 overpass is shut down due to a vehicle accident, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Spain from the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a few cars were involved and no one was transported to the hospital.

