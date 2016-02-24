Traffic light defect at US-76 and E. Marion Highway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Traffic light defect at US-76 and E. Marion Highway

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic light defect at the intersection of US-76 and E. Old Marion Highway.

The SCHP reported the defect at 11:06 a.m.   

Duke Energy is reporting that 126 customers are affected by a power outage. At this time is not clear if the power outage is what caused the traffic light defect. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly