Georgetown County returns to OPCON 5

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County government returned to normal operating conditions, also known as Operating Condition (OPCON) 5, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, Emergency Management Division staff is urging the public to continue practicing caution on roadways due to the continuing threat of high winds and possible severe weather.

The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will continue to monitor the storm system until it has passed the area completely.

Georgetown County government initially moved to Operating Condition (OPCON) 4 at 9 a.m. Wednesday in preparation for predicted severe weather including very strong winds and potential for hail and the formation of tornadoes. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status in preparation for a possible threat.

