Darlington County school bus struck by car; no injuries reported

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County School District bus carrying about 40 students was struck by a car in Wednesday morning, a district official stated. No students were taken to the hospital.

The bus was carrying students from Darlington High, Darlington Middle School and St. John’s Elementary School, according to Audrey Childers with the DCSD.

Emergency Medical Services was called and everyone was checked out, per district policy, Childers stated. No students were transported to the hospital, and were taken to school on another bus. The parents of the students on the buses are being notified.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.