Horry County returns to OPCON 5

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County returned to OPCON 5, normal operating conditions, at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after moving to OPCON 4 at about 8:50 a.m. due to the severe weather forecast across the area.

OPCON 4 put Horry County on “Alert” status, which meant that county officials began discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and other coastal communities.

Horry County continued to monitor the storm closely and reviewed all operational plans. The Horry County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was NOT active.



According to the Horry County Government, the current forecast indicates that severe weather will be possible today and the dominant hazard could be wind gusts up to 70 mph and the potential for isolated tornadoes. A wind advisory remains in effect as wind gusts can topple trees due to ground saturation from recent rains, causing power outages. Driving may also be difficult especially in high profile vehicles.



Citizens should stay tuned to local media for updates. It is also a good time to review family emergency plans, including items that may be needed during power outages such as water, batteries, flashlights, etc. Residents should also survey their property and secure any objects that could become airborne during high winds.



For more information on wind safety, please visit the National Weather Service.

See all closings here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.