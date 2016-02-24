County and city leaders prep for severe weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – County and city leaders are preparing for the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.



The spokeswoman for Horry County, Lisa Bourcier, said crews are aware of the danger for high winds, which could cause tress and power lines to go down. “Our public works crews are always on standby and are on alert to assist if needed as well as our public safety officials,” said Bourcier in a text.



When it comes to public safety, Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis said officers do not typically get involved with severe weather preparations until an emergency is declared or someone asks for assistance during an emergency.



Heavy winds fuel fires and can make battling any blaze difficult. The severe weather policy for Horry County Fire Rescue is written specifically with hurricanes and situations of sustained winds. In that case, the fire crews limit the use of smaller vehicles and ladder trucks. If conditions worsen throughout the day, Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Lt. Brian VanAernem said firefighters are on alert and will respond according to the Horry County Emergency Operations Center, if that is put into operation.



Leaders in the city of Myrtle Beach said they are keeping an eye on things. Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said the officers receive regular weather updates when storms approach and they provide that information to officers out on the roads. “If we see significant rainfall may occur, we make sure we have equipment ready to deploy in the event of flooding,” said Crosby.



Like Horry County Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is on alert. Myrtle Beach Fire spokesman Lt. Christian Sliker said the department is on normal operations right now. But firefighters are ready for anything if changes need to be made.



And the spokesman for North Myrtle Beach, Pat Dowling, said that public safety officials are fully staffed and ready to react if necessary. “Public safety personnel are on alert for the potential of a call back in the morning based on the assessed condition in the morning and any unforeseen issues,” said Dowling.

