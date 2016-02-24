Conway Police searching for Lowes Home Improvement credit card fraud suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect who used a stolen credit card at Lowes Home Improvement in Conway and purchased more than $500 in merchandise.

The Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the photo.

Anyone with any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

