City of Conway opens severe weather shelter

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In response to the severe weather that is expected, the City of Conway opened a shelter at the Collins Park Building (1001 16th Avenue) on Wednesday, February 24th.

The shelter opened at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.

