Daycares, businesses, events closed Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Businesses and daycares in the area have been announced closed For Wednesday, February 24 due to the potential for severe weather. Below is a list of those closed or have early dismissal.

ATM Daycare in Longs.

Coast RTA public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m Wednesday at the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Station 76 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 6 PM.

Cultural Diversity Training at 2 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach is cancelled Wednesday.

First Baptist Child Development Center in North Myrtle Beach.

International Student Outreach Program Business Meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center has been canceled.

Lake City Early Childhood Center will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Sea Mountain Academy Child Development Center in Little River will be closed on Wednesday.

