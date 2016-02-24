Severe weather may cause power outages - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Severe weather may cause power outages

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Severe weather may impact power (Source: Santee Cooper) Severe weather may impact power (Source: Santee Cooper)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Severe weather is expected in the area today and could cause power outages. Below are links to outage maps in your area.

http://stormcenter.santeecooper.com/default.html

http://outagemap.duke-energy.com/ncsc/default.html

