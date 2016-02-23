Myrtle Beach police seek hit-and-run suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man involved in a hit-and-run accident late Tuesday night at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.

The driver of a white Chevy TrailBlazer reportedly failed to yield for a car at the intersection and struck it, according to officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department who were on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle reportedly chased the TrailBlazer into a nearby Jiffy Lube parking lot, where the driver of the TrailBlazer ran away, according to police.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers describe the driver of the TrailBlazer as a white male wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.