FMU shows off Fred L. Carter Center for Health and Sciences

A glimpse of the main staircase inside the Fred L. Carter Center for Health and Sciences at Francis Marion University. (Source: Francis Marion University)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Progress on a major project in downtown Florence is entering its final stages.

On Tuesday, Francis Marion University gave WMBF News a glimpse of what the new Fred L. Carter Center for Health and Sciences looks like as it is being completed.

“We will be able to get into the building in the mid to late summer. We will be ready for our first group of medical specialty students this fall,” Tucker Mitchell, who handles public relations for school, said.

From the outside, the facility looks almost complete.

The building has been under construction since early last year. The completed facility, complete with health and sciences areas, will meet the need for more doctors in the community.

Leaders said student interest is already booming for a new program that will be taught at the facility.

“We are going to start the Physician Assistance Program. We have had tremendous student interest, so the enrollment there looks to be very strong,” Mitchell said.

He added that interest is not only from students in the area, but also out of town.

“Our focus is on the Pee Dee and on South Carolina. That’s what we are providing for. But we will definitely have some students from pretty far out of state in some of these programs,” Mitchell said.

Right now, it looks like it will be sometime in summer before teachers, staff and equipment are moved in.

“There is a lot of work to be done when the construction is over, but this has gone very well. We don’t anticipate any real issues with that,” Mitchell said.

