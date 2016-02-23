WEDNESDAY CLOSINGS: Up-to-date list of all schools impacted

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several closings for Wednesday have been announced ahead of the anticipated severe weather expected to impact the region.

Districts:

Brunswick County Schools will dismiss early, see all the times on their homepage

Darlington County School District will dismiss all students early today to avoid inclement weather. Exact dismissal times are posted on the district’s website. Teachers and staff will be dismissed when students have cleared the buildings.

Dillon School District Three and Four will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today

Florence County School District One schools will be dismissing early on Wednesday. Elementary schools will let students go at 12:10 p.m., while middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Florence County School District Two schools will operate on a half-day schedule, with schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m., according to a district news release. All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday.

Florence County School District Three schools will be dismissing students early, according to school officials. Lake City Early Childhood Center and all elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., intermediate and junior high schools at 11:30 a.m. and Lake City High at 12 p.m.

Florence County School District Four students will be released Wednesday 12 p.m.

Florence County School District 5 will be dismissed early. Elementary schools will release at 11:00 a.m., Middle and High schools will release at 11:45 a.m.

Georgetown County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Horry County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 24.

Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs' offices, day programs and New Horizons HASCI Center will be closed Wednesday. Creative Beginnings Child Development Center in Myrtle Beach is also going to be closed for business, along with ATM Daycare in Longs and the First Baptist Child Development Center in North Myrtle Beach.

Marion County School District will dismiss school early, Wednesday, February 24th, 2016. Primary and Elementary will dismiss at 11:00, and middle and high school will release at 12 noon. The early dismissal will allow buses to transport students to their destinations before the winds become too dangerous. The district has also canceled all after-school extra-curricular activities. All schools will resume their regular schedule, Thursday, February 25th, 2016.

Marlboro County Schools will dismiss early at the following times: Bennettsville Primary 10:35 a.m. Bennettsville Intermediate 11:00 a.m. Marlboro County High 11:00 a.m. Marlboro AMI School 12:45 p.m. McColl Elementary/Middle 11:00 a.m.School of Discovery 10:35 a.m. Clio Elementary/Middle 11:00 a.m. Blenheim Elementary/Middle 11:00 a.m. Wallace Elementary/Middle 11:00 a.m.

Robeson County Public Schools will dismiss at 12:30 Wednesday. All after school activities are cancelled.

Robeson Community College will close at 12:30 pm Wednesday due to threat of inclement weather.

Williamsburg County Schools early release day on Wednesday. Students will be released by 12 p.m.

Schools:

Bridgewater Academy in Myrtle Beach have announced there will be no classes on Wednesday.

Carolina Academy in Lake City will dismiss kindergarten and elementary students at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Conway Christian School will be closed on Wednesday. Additionally, a blood drive that was set to take place at the school has been postponed. It will now take place Friday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grace Christian School in Loris will be closed Wednesday.

Maranatha Christian School and child care in Florence will close at noon Wednesday.

Sea Mountain Academy Child Development Center in Little River will be closed on Wednesday.

St Andrews Catholic School in Horry County closed Wednesday.

Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School in Darlington will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree will close Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Classes and activities will resume on regular schedule on Thursday, Feb. 25, unless otherwise notified.

WMBF News will update this list as more closures come in.

