SCHSL Basketball Lower State Semifinal Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCHSL Basketball Lower State Semifinal Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

SCHSL LOWER STATE SEMIFINAL LOCAL SCOREBOARD
WINNERS MOVE TO LOWER STATE FINALS AT FLORENCE CIVIC CENTER, FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Class AAAA Boys
Carolina Forest - 45
Irmo - 61

Class AAA Boys
Lakewood - 48
Marlboro County - 57
Bulldogs will face Midland Valley in Lower State Finals, Friday, 8:30

Wilson - 47
Midland Valley - 55

Class AA Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Dillon 
Lee Central 

Class A Boys
Carvers Bay - 58
C.E. Murray - 47

Hannah-Pamplico - 54
Hemingway - 62
Carvers Bay faces Hemingway in Lower State Finals, Saturday, 12:30

Class AAA Girls
Crestwood - 36
Myrtle Beach - 39

Wilson - 50
Midland Valley - 40
Wilson will face Myrtle Beach in Lower State Finals, Friday, 7:00

Class AA Girls
Dillon - 48
Bishop England - 56

Battery Creek - 45
Mullins - 77
Auctioneers will face Bishop England in Lower State Finals, Saturday, 2:00

Class A Girls
Latta - 41
Timmonsville - 52
Whirlwinds will play Burke in Lower State Finals, Saturday, 11:00 a.m.

Powered by Frankly