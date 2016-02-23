Robeson County sheriff warns of scam against senior citizens

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy is warning residents of a phone scam targeting senior citizens.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Sealy said the callers are telling seniors they have missed jury duty. In order to keep from being arrested, the victims are told they need to go to their bank and withdraw an unspecified amount of money to purchase cards at Family Dollar to send.

The posts reminds citizens to never take money from an account or purchase any type of cards when called on the phone and ordered to do so.

