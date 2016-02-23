County-by-county look at today's tornado threat

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A very strong storm system will bring the risk of severe storms and isolated tornadoes to the region today.

The storm system is currently making it's way through Georgia and into the Carolinas. A warm front brought spring-like temperatures this morning as well as very noisy thunderstorms overnight. A strong cold front moves through late this morning and early afternoon triggering the chance for severe storms.

While the entire area is at risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, the highest risk lies well inland and across eastern North Carolina. The primary threat from any severe storms will be damaging winds and hail, but there is also a risk of a few tornadoes.

There is a 30 percent risk of a tornado across Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina and a 60 percent chance that damaging winds could occur somewhere across the area. The greatest threat of severe weather will be from the late morning hours through the afternoon.

Across the Pee Dee, the tornado risk is slightly lower at 20 percent. This means there is a 10 percent chance of a tornado somewhere across Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg Counties. The risk of wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph across the Pee Dee is also quite high at 60 percent.

Wind blowing off the chilly Atlantic Ocean will lower the severe storm threat slightly across the Grand Strand. The risk of a tornado across Horry and Georgetown Counties is 5 percent. The primary risk remains high winds with a 50 percent chance of damaging winds.

In addition to damaging winds and a tornado threat, a few of the storms on Wednesday could produce hail up to the size of quarters.

With the storms arriving from the late morning through the early afternoon, when most people are at work,

