Bennettsville prison inmate charged in fellow prisoner's stabbing death

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a prison inmate with the stabbing death of a fellow prisoner at the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville on Tuesday.

Phillip Antonio Stackhouse, 34, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the victim was identified as Oliver Johnson, 24, of Sumter.

An affidavit from SLED states that Stackhouse reportedly got into a fight with Johnson on Feb. 23.

Stackhouse allegedly left the fight and returned with a shank knife and stabbed the victim several times.

If convicted, Stackhouse faces the death penalty or a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

According to his detailed inmate report, Stackhouse began serving a 13-year sentence in September 2005 for assault and battery with the intent to kill.

