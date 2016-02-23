Surfside Beach plans resurfacing for Frontage Road

From the flea market by Wild Water & Wheels water park, up to Glenns Bay Road, the condition of the Frontage Road is in such poor shape that Surfside Beach's Public Works Director, John Adair, said the resurfacing project is vital. (Source: Google Maps)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soon, the Town of Surfside Beach will see a huge improvement on a road it says is in dire condition.

Along the stretch of Frontage Road on the south end of Surfside Beach, drivers contend with potholes and cracks just about every few feet. It's gotten so bad that the town sought and received a permit from the South Carolina Department of Transportation to resurface the state-owned stretch of road.

From the flea market by Wild Water and Wheels water park on up to Glenns Bay Road, the condition of the Frontage Road is in such poor shape that Surfside Beach's public works director, John Adair, said the resurfacing project is vital heading into the 2016 tourist season to prevent structural damage. The town said the road work is a long time coming and considers it a dire need.

Frontage Roads are state owned, however, and the town hasn't been able to get SCDOT to make the repairs. So, it's using county transportation money it was gr anted for the resurfacing project.

The town hopes that when the road is resurfaced it might breathe fresh life into Surfside Beach and drum up business, as some storefronts are empty.

"That's our top priority as far as state roads go in town," Adair explained. "Approximately a quarter of our businesses on Highway 17 are located on that stretch of road, so it's really conducive to attracting new business and attracting customers that it be safe and smooth for the traffic."

From December to March 15, SCDOT doesn't allow work on state roads to avoid weather problems. The town is hopeful that when March 15 rolls around, the county contractor who will complete the work will be able to get it done ahead of tourist season.

