Coker College to host 'A Real Talk About Race'

Four of the speakers at the Coker College event. Top Left: Marlanda Dekine, Top Right: Scott Neely, Bottom Left: Robert Mullins, Jr., Bottom Right: Antonio Mack. (Source: Coker College News Release)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Coker College’s student organization Poet Poultry will host a round table discussion, “A ‘Real Talk’ About Race,” on Monday, February 29 in the Davidson Auditorium. They are welcoming students, faculty and staff, and members of the community to join guest speakers as they discuss how race is a factor in American education.

The guest speakers will spend time sharing stories and research pertaining to American socialization, higher learning, politics and economics, according to a news release from Coke College. They will also recite original spoken word and page poetry. Later in the event, the floor will be opened for audience members to ask questions.

The four panelists are: Marlanda Dekine - a licensed social worker, Scott Neely - a pastoral executive, Antonio Johnny C. Weaver Mack - an activist and community organizer, and Robert Mullins Jr. - an actor and photographer. The guest speakers have traveled and delivered messages across the country in efforts to transform communities, according to the news release

“A ‘Real Talk’ About Race” is a free event and open to the public.

