Horry County Detective helps sisters living in poor conditions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police responded to a welfare check at a residence on Wedgwood Lane in the Conway area of Horry County. The responding officer found that two sisters were living in poor conditions, the officer then took it upon herself to help with the clean-up.

The officer said the home smelled of animal waste and trash, and also noticed large amounts of trash were all over the home. She determined it was difficult to remain in the residence.

Police said the women did not meet the criteria for medical emergency protective custody and the DSS Office of Adult Protective Services could not help at the time.

Horry County Detective Suzanne Demarest began to organize a clean-up for the home immediately. She was able to receive donated cleaning supplies along with a group of volunteers to help with the clean-up on February 20.

The Horry County Police Facebook page said, "the sisters were speechless with appreciation and will surely be happier and healthier for their efforts."

Detective Demarest and the Horry County Police Department wants to thank the following for their contributions to this worthwhile effort.

Walker True Value Hardware, Conway

Griffin’s IGA, Longs

Tiger Mart, Little River

The Solid Waste Authority

And the Officers of the HCPD and their families who gave their time and sweat to make it happen.

Click here to view all the photos from the volunteer clean-up.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.