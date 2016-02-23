CCU faculty, alumni featured in Lifetime movie

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Suicide Note was filmed last summer at Francis Marion University in Florence. Students and faculty from CCU had the opportunity to be featured in the movie which will air Saturday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

According to a news release from CCU, the feature film is produced by DAVED Productions, an independent company based in Los Angeles and South Carolina whose projects target the teen market.

CCU alumni Alexandra Morris, Sommer Tarabek, Vanesa Lavado and Chandler Parnell served as extras in the film.

“It’s a huge project and very exciting for South Carolina to be featured on Lifetime,” said Steve Earnest, CCU professor of theatre who plays the role of Ted the security guard. Earnest has worked on three other films with DAVED Productions.

Actors involved in the production included Kirby Bliss Blanton from “Project X,” Brant Daugherty from “Army Wives,” Stephen Colleti from “One Tree Hill” and Gabrielle Carteris from “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Francis Marion University posted on their Facebook Tuesday, "You may remember that last year a movie was filmed on our campus. We are happy to announce that "The Suicide Note" will air on Lifetime this Saturday and Sunday!"

To view a trailer of the movie, click here.

