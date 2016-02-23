Three children test positive for cocaine, mother charged

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A caseworker reported to Horry County Police on February 9, that a woman was abusing and neglecting her children. According to reports 3 of the 4 children tested positive for drugs, including cocaine.

The worker told police the agency has been investigating the family of the suspect after allegations of drug use in the Myrtle Beach home. She said during that investigation the suspect, her husband, and four of the children were given drug tests.

The suspect tested positive for cannabinoids in her system. The father of the children was given a drug test and his results came back negative, according to reports.

Reports also say the four children were given hair follicle tests on January 18; three of those children, ages 4, 6, and 8, tested positive for cocaine and cannabinoids. At the time the tests were given, the suspect and victims lived at the residence in Horry County.

According to Horry County Police, the children were placed with a protector out of the state.

Erica Nicole Clay, 27, is charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian, 27.



Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.