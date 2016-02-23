Report: Money exchange goes wrong, shots fired reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Officers responded to Cornerstone Apartments in the Conway section of Horry County, on February 8, in reference to reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim said he was bringing money to his female friend who asked if she could borrow it for bills and in exchange she would give the victim marijuana. When the victim got there, his friend was with one of the suspects.

The victim gave the money to his friend and she told him she needed to give some of the money to someone who was waiting for her.

When the victims friend left, that suspect reached over and shut off the car. The victim grabbed his hand and tried to prevent him from getting his keys, at that time the suspect shouted to an unknown male.

Reports say the unknown male fired the gun several times and attempted to steal the victims keys while pointing the weapon at him. The first suspect took a back pack and the two fled on foot towards Legacy Apartments, according to reports.

Tyler Tamel Harris, 17, was charged for armed robbery and robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.