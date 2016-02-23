Horry County Fire crews treating morning house fire as suspicious

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire crews and the Conway Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Clubhouse Road Tuesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Justin Gibbins said the call came in at 9:46 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Gibbins said no occupants were inside the home and no injuries were reported, however extensive damage was done to the home.

Gibbins said they are treating it as a suspicious fire based on location of fire.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.