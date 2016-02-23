Florence District One to perform evacuation drill

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One will conduct a site evacuation drill at Sneed Middle School Tuesday at 9 a.m. Students, faculty and staff will evacuate and be transported by buses to Moore Intermediate School for a practice drill.

Florence One Transportation Director Bill Kurts said seventeen regular education buses and two special needs buses are being used to transport the students. and will return prior to lunch.

Emergency agencies in the area have been notified of the exercise, which is part of the evacuation plan.

The purpose of the drill is to ensure that if a real emergency was to occur, everyone would know what to do.

