Accident on Burcale Road may cause morning slowdowns - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Accident on Burcale Road may cause morning slowdowns

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Accident reported on Burcale and Harbour Blvd .(Source: Ken Baker) Accident reported on Burcale and Harbour Blvd .(Source: Ken Baker)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported an accident on Burcale Rd. and Harbour Blvd. Tuesday morning.   

WMBF News crew on scene said no injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly