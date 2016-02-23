CCU offers free tax prep assistance through VITA

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will offer free tax assistance from now until March 30, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sponsored by the IRS.

According to a CCU news release, accounting students from the university will prepare and e-file basic tax returns for free for qualifying taxpayers. Those qualified taxpayers generally are those with disabilities, elderly, have limited English-speaking skills, make $54,000 or less and need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Returns will be honored on a first come first serve basis. No tax returns can be started within one hour of closing time.

All volunteers are IRS-certified to provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals, according to CCU.

Assistance will be offered on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2-7 p.m. Taxes will be done at the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business in room 204. Due to the Spring Break Holiday, there will be no tax hours from March 7-11.

CCU said to bring a photo ID, social security cards for you and your dependents, W-2s, 1099s, tuition statements (form 1098-T), a copy of last year’s tax return and any other information regarding your income taxes. Those who want direct deposit are asked to bring a voided check.

For joint tax returns, both spouses must be present to sign the consent form.

For more information, contact Bobbi Yurkin at bkyurkin@coastal.edu or 843-349-2574.

