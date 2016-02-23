Horry Police: Woman held at gunpoint in her bedroom

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police Officers recently arrested a man after holding a woman at gunpoint on February 2, in the Little River section of Horry County, according to reports.

Officers responded to Collier Lane after dispatch said a woman called 911, said she needed help, then hung up the phone.

The victim said she was in her bedroom and heard a knock; she then slightly opened her door and saw the suspect standing there and pointing a handgun at her. She tried to slam the door shut and the suspect forced his way into the room, held her at gun point, and wouldn't let her leave the room.

Reports say the suspect continued to hold her at gun point while he went through her bedroom looking for something. The victim told officers the suspect said he didn't want to hurt her, but he wanted his stuff.

The victim told the suspect she didn't have the stuff and the suspect continued to hold her at gun point and search the home.

According to reports, when the suspect didn't find what he was looking for he fled the scene on foot with the second suspect.

The Horry County Police report says the suspect is a convicted felon in the State of South Carolina. Warrants were presented and officers arrested Joshua Lamarcus Livingston, 21, on February 19.

Livingston is being held at the Horry County Detention Center and charged with burglary, kidnapping, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

