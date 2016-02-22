Robeson County tops NC in violent crimes, authorities want community's help

A cycle of crime. That's what authorities in Robeson County say they are seeing day in and day out. One city seems to stand out from most with a high rate of violence reported on its streets.

Robeson County had the highest violent crime rate in the state of North Carolina in 2014, according to statistics reported to the Department of Public Safety.

"A lot of the people we're dealing with we deal with them over and over again," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said.

Authorities say most of the crimes they see can in Robeson County can be traced back to one main issue.

"You take drugs, I don't care whether they're prescription drugs or illegal drugs or whatever drugs they are, and you can tie them to everything that's going on," McNeill said.

Lumberton seems to stand out from other Robeson County cities and towns with the highest violent crime rate by far.

"We know for a fact the economy has something to do with some of this stuff that's going on, poverty or whatever it is, jobs are not readily available," McNeill said.

Authorities said they are working to combat the problems they see, but they can't do it alone.

"In order for us to do our job like we need to do it and protect the citizens of Robeson County or the citizens of this state or our country, we've got to have the citizens involved," McNeill said. "These citizens know about everything going on in their neighborhoods."

Looking at the numbers, Robeson County's violent crime rate hasn't changed much over the last 10 years,but authorities say they are hoping to change that in 2016.

