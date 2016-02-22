New online library collection coming to Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Library System will begin offering patrons access to an online library collection that allows Palmetto State writers a platform to get their works out to the public.

The Indie South Carolina Online Library Collection will go live in Darlington County libraries beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to a press release. It is being offered in conjunction with the S.C. State Library.

The Indie S.C. collection has over 40 books in the debut collection, the release stated. It is divided into fiction and non-fiction. There are children’s and young adult books in the collection, along with selections from the romance, mystery, historical fiction, science fiction and fantasy genres, among others.

Books in the Indie S.C. Online Library are free to download to a reader’s computer, tablet, smartphone or e-reader. There is no limit to the number of Indie S.C. books a user can download. The service was made possible through the S.C. State Library’s support of the SELF-e, a free electronic publishing system for authors, according to the release.

For more information, go to www.darlington-lib.org.

