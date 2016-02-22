Strong winds likely on Wednesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Strong winds likely on Wednesday

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong winds are likely on Wednesday as a powerful storm system sweeps through the Carolinas.

Cloudy and damp weather will turn increasingly windy and stormy on Wednesday.  A powerful storm system will sweep a strong cold front across the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Ahead of this front, strong southerly winds will develop Wednesday morning and increase through the early afternoon. Wind gusts will likely reach 40 to 45 mph for several hours from late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.  A wind ADVISORY will likely be issued for the area on Wednesday. 

Recent rains have kept the ground saturated and winds of this magnitude may be enough to uproot some trees. Broken tree limbs and isolated power outages will be possible. Lightweight outdoor objects may be tossed around in the strong winds as well. 

Even stronger winds will be possible as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts with these storms could reach 50 to 60 mph.  

