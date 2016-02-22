Bennettsville man arrested in connection with Monday shooting at inn

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday evening at the Marlboro Inn in Bennettsville.

Lt. Larry Turner, with the Bennettsville Police Department, said Jahari Harrington, 18, of Bennettsville, is charged with attempted murder in reference to the shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the Marlboro Inn parking lot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Turner said Monday night the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The case is still under investigation

